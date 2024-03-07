Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.86% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $161,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,916,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $92.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

