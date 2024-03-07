Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $177,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $51.41 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1764 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

