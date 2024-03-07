Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,331,074 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,113,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331,074 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 4.32% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $168,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,564,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,471 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,930,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,612 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,074,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,466,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 80,867.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 139,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 139,092 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTI opened at $28.22 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

