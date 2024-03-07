Amgen Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.
Amgen has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $21.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.
Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of AMGN opened at $276.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.72.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,024,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,447,063,000 after acquiring an additional 963,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
