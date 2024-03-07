Amgen Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Amgen has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $21.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $276.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.72.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,024,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,447,063,000 after acquiring an additional 963,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

