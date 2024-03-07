Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 375,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,177. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.

