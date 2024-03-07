Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,400 shares of company stock worth $934,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

AMKR opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

