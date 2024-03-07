Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target Raised to $6.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 175,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,642,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

