AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Acquires 2,736 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 2,736 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $61,149.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,555,752.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.39. 1,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822. AMREP Co. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 47.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AMREP during the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

