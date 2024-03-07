Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

ADI opened at $191.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

