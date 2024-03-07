Analysts Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Price Target at C$13.75

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVO. Scotiabank upped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Coveo Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of C$558.26 million, a P/E ratio of -26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.31. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of C$43.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

