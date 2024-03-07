Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT at $100.92

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,802 shares of company stock worth $4,549,606. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.