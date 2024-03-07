Analysts Set NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Price Target at $53.38

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.38.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 72,754 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 367,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 99,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,047,000 after acquiring an additional 187,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

