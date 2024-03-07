Analyzing NioCorp Developments (NB) and Its Competitors

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NioCorp Developments to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -2.10 NioCorp Developments Competitors $7.49 billion $1.10 billion 7.79

Analyst Recommendations

NioCorp Developments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NioCorp Developments and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 779 2430 2948 105 2.38

NioCorp Developments presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 352.83%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 56.33%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -76.52% -4.25% -4.10%

Volatility and Risk

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NioCorp Developments competitors beat NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

