Andritz AG (ADRZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3463 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Andritz’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Andritz has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.