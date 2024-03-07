Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $52.00 at DA Davidson

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of APPN opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.44. Appian has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,442,014 shares of company stock worth $49,299,338. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Appian by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Appian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth about $962,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

