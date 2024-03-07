AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,566 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of ChampionX worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ChampionX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $31.27 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.43.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.