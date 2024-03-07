AQR Capital Management LLC Has $18.11 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $54.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

