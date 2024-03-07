AQR Capital Management LLC Has $19.41 Million Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,613 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $19,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 86,998 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 990,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119,174 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 891,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 191,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $572,984. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.