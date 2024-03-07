AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,151 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

