AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $20.29 Million in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 365,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday.

Crane NXT Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CXT opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

