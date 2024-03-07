AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $16,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $263.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.52 and a 200 day moving average of $209.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $269.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

