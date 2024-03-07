AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $17,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,988 shares of company stock worth $16,310,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

HUBS stock opened at $610.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.07 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $593.71 and its 200 day moving average is $526.83.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

