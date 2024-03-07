Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arhaus

Arhaus Trading Down 0.9 %

ARHS stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.39.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,009 shares during the period. FACT Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 310,566 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 626,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 87,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after acquiring an additional 864,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.