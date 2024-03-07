Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $284.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $4,880,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,191,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $4,880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,500 shares in the company, valued at $389,191,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,580 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,340. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

