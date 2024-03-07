ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $160.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 85.78.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at 136.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 96.05. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

