ASD (ASD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.52 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $42.24 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00015919 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00023564 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,885.68 or 0.99932496 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00150540 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007679 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06291956 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,520,671.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

