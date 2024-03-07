Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon Sells 24,844 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 24,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $17,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,910,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 181,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,246. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Mizuho downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

