Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on NFI Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NFI Group in a report released on Sunday, March 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFI. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.58.

TSE:NFI opened at C$11.44 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

