Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Sells $17,298.00 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $17,298.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,818 shares in the company, valued at $625,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Atomera Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ ATOM opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atomera
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.