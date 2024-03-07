Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Sells $17,298.00 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $17,298.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,818 shares in the company, valued at $625,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atomera Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 63,840 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 48.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 143,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atomera by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atomera by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

