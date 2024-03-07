Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN) Insider Acquires C$16,630.25 in Stock

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) insider OU HEKTIK bought 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,630.25.

OU HEKTIK also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, OU HEKTIK acquired 6,500 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,787.50.

On Wednesday, February 21st, OU HEKTIK bought 19,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,289.60.

Aton Resources Trading Up 5.1 %

CVE AAN opened at C$0.31 on Thursday. Aton Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$24.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

