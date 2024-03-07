AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEYE

AudioEye Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

AEYE stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.31. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter worth $59,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.