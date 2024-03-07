Aviva plc (LON:AV) Raises Dividend to GBX 22.30 Per Share

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.28) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aviva Price Performance
Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 454.90 ($5.77) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 434.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 413.97. The firm has a market cap of £12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,274.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 366 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 467.30 ($5.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aviva to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 495 ($6.28) to GBX 485 ($6.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 508.80 ($6.46).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £5,481 ($6,956.47). Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
