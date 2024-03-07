Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $10.73

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $10.73 or 0.00015933 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $142.16 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004041 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00023709 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,288.10 or 0.99923499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.45 or 0.00153623 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,260,606 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,246,537.04084525 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.60948858 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $165,584,432.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

