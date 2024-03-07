AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

