AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Everi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of Everi stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $791.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

