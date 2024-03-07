AXQ Capital LP Buys New Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KURA shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,826.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

