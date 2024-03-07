AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 15,200 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,799 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,110,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after acquiring an additional 943,515 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,746,542 shares of company stock worth $37,241,801. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

