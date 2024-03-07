AXQ Capital LP Increases Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

