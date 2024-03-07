AXQ Capital LP Invests $110,000 in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

BigCommerce Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.