AXQ Capital LP Invests $111,000 in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ASE Technology by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ASE Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.24.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

