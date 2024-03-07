AXQ Capital LP Invests $135,000 in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

