AXQ Capital LP Invests $71,000 in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.49.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

