AXQ Capital LP Invests $92,000 in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE JOBY opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $775,886.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,836,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,136,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $127,602.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $775,886.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,836,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,136,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,879. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

