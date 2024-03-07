AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CWK stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,794,954 shares of company stock worth $75,914,452 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

