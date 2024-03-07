AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 2,276,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

