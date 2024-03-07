AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,762,000 after buying an additional 1,156,216 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 904,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 178,858 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.57 on Thursday. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.