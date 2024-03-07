AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 18,004 AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 26.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,886 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $269,438.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,184.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,184.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,384 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $360,099.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,696,191 shares of company stock worth $35,097,764 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

