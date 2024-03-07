AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Upwork by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,065,000 after purchasing an additional 218,740 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 81.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 53.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,465,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 863,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 108,039 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,565 shares of company stock worth $1,048,650 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44.

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

