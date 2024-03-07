Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

