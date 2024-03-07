Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 31.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,730,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 153,322 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock worth $784,938. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

ZION opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

